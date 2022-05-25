Analysts Set Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Target Price at $46.86

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRTO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.92. 27,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,092. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.80 million. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,654 shares of company stock worth $71,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Criteo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Criteo by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

