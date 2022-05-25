Analysts Set Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) PT at $53.67

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on FPRUY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fraport from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fraport from €57.00 ($60.64) to €54.00 ($57.45) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fraport from €65.00 ($69.15) to €57.00 ($60.64) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.57. Fraport has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $39.58.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

