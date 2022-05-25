Analysts Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Target Price at $24.67

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IAS. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integral Ad Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.29.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. Analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after buying an additional 3,132,042 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 157.1% in the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,387,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 346.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 866,862 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,021,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after acquiring an additional 499,379 shares during the last quarter.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

