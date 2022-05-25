Analysts Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Target Price at $24.67

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.
A number of research firms have recently commented on IAS. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integral Ad Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.29.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after buying an additional 3,132,042 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 157.1% in the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,387,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 346.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 866,862 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,021,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after acquiring an additional 499,379 shares during the last quarter.
About Integral Ad Science (Get Rating)
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
