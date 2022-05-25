Analysts Set Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) PT at $1,574.43

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,574.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.83) to GBX 2,550 ($32.09) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.64) to GBX 2,551 ($32.10) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.98) to GBX 2,850 ($35.86) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($32.34) to GBX 2,860 ($35.99) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $228,638,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.36. 5,566,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,133,357. The stock has a market cap of $230.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shell has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Shell will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

