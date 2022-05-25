Analysts Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Target Price at $16.71

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $131,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 20,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 712,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 22,259 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 42,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viant Technology stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $5.50. 247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,602. The company has a market capitalization of $334.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viant Technology (Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.