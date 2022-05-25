Analysts Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Target Price at C$182.90

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$182.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WSP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$186.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of WSP Global from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP stock traded down C$2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$134.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,920. The stock has a market cap of C$15.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$153.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$165.42. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$130.65 and a 1 year high of C$187.94.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 6.4400004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WSP Global (Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.