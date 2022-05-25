Anchor Protocol (ANC) Reaches Market Cap of $106.25 Million

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded up 148.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $106.25 million and $390.33 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000137 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,051,875 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.