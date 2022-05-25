APA (NASDAQ:APA) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.27

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.27 and last traded at $44.94, with a volume of 77126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.76.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of APA by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

