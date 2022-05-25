Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Position Trimmed by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P owned about 0.15% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 399.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 116,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,961,000 after purchasing an additional 164,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,986,000 after purchasing an additional 73,103 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,809.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 85,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 82,647 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $48,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,334,665.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,625 shares of company stock worth $1,913,674 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.89. The stock had a trading volume of 939,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,584. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

