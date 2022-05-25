ApeSwap Finance One Day Volume Reaches $1.27 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,588.19 or 0.42607635 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 74.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00068094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.34 or 0.00502091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00033925 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008707 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

