Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 63.34% and a negative return on equity of 32.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

AUVI stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Applied UV has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $12.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43.

Get Applied UV alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Applied UV by 884.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied UV by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Applied UV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied UV during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of technology that address air and surface purification, and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers science-based solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand; and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.