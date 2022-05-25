APYSwap (APYS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,144.00

APYSwap (APYS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, APYSwap has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. APYSwap has a total market cap of $522,388.43 and approximately $41,144.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 56.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,195.36 or 0.37994487 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 67.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00072594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00503270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033878 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000272 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,175.73 or 1.39741035 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

