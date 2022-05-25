APYSwap Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $526,904.06 and approximately $36,685.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 87.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,793.92 or 0.56482283 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 85.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00037428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.11 or 0.00494780 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00033104 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008625 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

