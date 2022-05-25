Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Argo Group International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years. Argo Group International has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Argo Group International to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Shares of ARGO opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Argo Group International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the first quarter worth $231,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

