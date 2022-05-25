Argon Reaches Market Cap of $253,769.97 (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 25th. Argon has a total market capitalization of $253,769.97 and $41,992.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Argon has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14,315.15 or 0.48171905 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00056333 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00496835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00033159 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 73,828,625 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

