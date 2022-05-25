Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of ARESF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. 1,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.