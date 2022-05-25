Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $5.99 on Friday. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.23 million, a P/E ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

