Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$23.50 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. 47,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASUR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Saturday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

