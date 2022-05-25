Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Buys 1,968 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 238.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,827 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,677.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,018,000 after acquiring an additional 254,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after acquiring an additional 246,018 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,753.6% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 238,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,884,000 after acquiring an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.85. 37,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $217.09 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

