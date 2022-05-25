Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Buys 84,169 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,169 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 1.81% of Monro worth $35,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Monro by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 96,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Monro by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 75,524 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monro by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,865,000 after buying an additional 62,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Monro by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after buying an additional 59,839 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 50,117 shares during the period.

MNRO traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $65.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

