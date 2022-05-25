Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $23.96 Million Stock Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C decreased its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,542 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 1.27% of KAR Auction Services worth $23,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 6,071,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,840,000 after purchasing an additional 917,466 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth $86,357,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,332,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,070,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,709,000 after purchasing an additional 243,930 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,768,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,303 shares during the period.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kestner purchased 5,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,553.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 45,958 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $602,049.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,211.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 166,258 shares of company stock worth $2,189,450. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAR stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 26,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Profile (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.