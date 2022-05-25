Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $27.96 Million Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 1.44% of McGrath RentCorp worth $27,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $163,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,184 shares in the company, valued at $995,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $906,108.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,262 shares of company stock worth $1,184,598 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

McGrath RentCorp stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.65. 58 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $91.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $145.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

