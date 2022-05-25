Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $35.81 Million Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C decreased its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,082 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 1.30% of TechTarget worth $35,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in TechTarget by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ TTGT traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $67.46. 747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.65. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $111.44.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.
In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
