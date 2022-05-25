Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $35.81 Million Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C decreased its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,082 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 1.30% of TechTarget worth $35,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in TechTarget by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTGT traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $67.46. 747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.65. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $111.44.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.33 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

