Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 12,325 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 309,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,325 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $32,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Hamilton Lane stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $65.72. 349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,586. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

