Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $2.65 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.17.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

In other news, insider Harriett J. Robinson purchased 1,363,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,455,236.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 830,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,036. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

