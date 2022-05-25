Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Plans Dividend of GBX 2.88 (LON:AJG)

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AJG opened at GBX 180.05 ($2.27) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 184.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 213.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 178 ($2.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 280 ($3.52). The firm has a market cap of £74.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14.

In other news, insider Noel Lamb bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($9,563.36).

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Tiburon Partners LLP. The fund is managed by Atlantis Investment Research Corporation. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

