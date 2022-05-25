Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.83.

TEAM opened at $163.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.40. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

