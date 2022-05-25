ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Down 8.9%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) traded down 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 6,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 518,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ATRenew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. On average, analysts anticipate that ATRenew Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the first quarter worth $96,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter worth $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter worth $322,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 111.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the second quarter worth $1,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About ATRenew (NYSE:RERE)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

