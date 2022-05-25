Aureus Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,096,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.53. 2,854,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,697. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays raised Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.