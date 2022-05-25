Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys 1,034 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $32,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CME Group by 88,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,347 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CME Group by 292.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,679,000 after acquiring an additional 607,799 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,723,000 after acquiring an additional 434,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in CME Group by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 701,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,648,000 after buying an additional 301,203 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.14.

CME stock traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,545. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $2,620,940. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

