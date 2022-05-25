Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,489 shares of the software company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.79.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $402.50. 2,702,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,772. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $370.27 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.24. The stock has a market cap of $190.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

