Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $40.61 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Aureus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises about 2.5% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of American Water Works worth $40,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 65.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in American Water Works by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 41,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 199,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $146.89. 675,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,477. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $142.36 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.41 and a 200-day moving average of $162.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

