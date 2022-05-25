Aureus Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.7% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $76,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,116.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,168. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,506.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,693.65. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,329.84.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

