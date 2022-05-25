Aureus Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $27,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,880,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $3,051,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $850,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.48. The stock had a trading volume of 137,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.36. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

