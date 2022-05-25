Aureus Asset Management LLC Purchases 771 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

MRK traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,786,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,169,205. The company has a market cap of $237.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.38 and a 200 day moving average of $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

