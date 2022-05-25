Aureus Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aureus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,536 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 35,789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $44.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,217,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,939,723. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

