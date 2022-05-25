Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 298 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Aureus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $217.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,002,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.45. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.48.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

