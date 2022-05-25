Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Up 7.9% Following Strong Earnings

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $31.22 and last traded at $30.85. 5,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 810,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

The information services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $3.03. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.41 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. Autohome’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATHM. StockNews.com began coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.24.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

