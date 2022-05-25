Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,845,000 after acquiring an additional 73,543 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,627,000 after purchasing an additional 208,206 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after acquiring an additional 993,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,921,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,023,000 after acquiring an additional 97,374 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,888,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,787,000 after acquiring an additional 22,267 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.18 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.29.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

