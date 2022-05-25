Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Shares Up 1.2%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $0.91. 12,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 7,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Azimut Exploration from €32.50 ($34.57) to €29.00 ($30.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. It holds interest in the Elmer property located in the James Bay region.

