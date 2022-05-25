B. Riley Weighs in on Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a report issued on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

FL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. OTR Global downgraded Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

NYSE FL opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.45. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Foot Locker by 663.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,118 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,756 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

