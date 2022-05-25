Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 10,023.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. 234,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,864,675. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.69. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 15.36.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 126.91%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

