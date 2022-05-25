Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.79.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BNDSY shares. Banco Sabadell boosted their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.75 ($0.80) to €0.90 ($0.96) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.95 ($1.01) to €1.00 ($1.06) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.72 ($0.77) to €0.75 ($0.80) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
Banco de Sabadell stock remained flat at $$1.57 on Wednesday. 971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.07.
Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.
