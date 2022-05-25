Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.