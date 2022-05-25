Bao Finance (BAO) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.28 Million

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $18,644.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12,588.19 or 0.42607635 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 74.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00068094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.34 or 0.00502091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00033925 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

