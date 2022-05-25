Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Man Group (LON:EMG)

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.21) price target on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.52) to GBX 295 ($3.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Man Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 285.33 ($3.59).

Get Man Group alerts:

EMG opened at GBX 243 ($3.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 234.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 219.20. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 174.40 ($2.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 249.60 ($3.14).

In related news, insider Anne Wade purchased 15,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £27,450 ($34,541.34).

Man Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.