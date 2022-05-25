Belt Finance (BELT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $184,646.00

Belt Finance (BELT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $184,646.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002333 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Belt Finance has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 87.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,793.92 or 0.56482283 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 85.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00037428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.11 or 0.00494780 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00033104 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

