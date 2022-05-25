Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40-9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.3-49.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.11 billion.Best Buy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.40-$9.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Best Buy to $83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.47.

Best Buy stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.24. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Best Buy by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,317 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

