Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Best Buy updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.40-$9.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $8.40-9.00 EPS.

BBY stock opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Best Buy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,338 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

