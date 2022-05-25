BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BGSF from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $12.53 on Friday. BGSF has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.20.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

In other BGSF news, Director Douglas Hailey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $253,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,717.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,851 shares in the company, valued at $303,232.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of BGSF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 507,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 86,267 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of BGSF by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 170,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 71,585 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BGSF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BGSF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of BGSF during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

